Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne has admitted that having Mickey Arthur as head coach will be a “big advantage” for his side during the Test series against Pakistan, which begins on Wednesday in Rawalpindi.

Arthur was Pakistan’s head coach for three years and will be able to provide a lot of insight about the team.

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali and opener Shan Masood both talked about Arthur potentially telling Sri Lanka about the players’ weaknesses, but insisted that their side can still go on to beat Sri Lanka.

“It’s a positive thing for us. It’s a big advantage for us,” Karunaratne was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “Mickey was very close to the Pakistan team for the last three years, he knows each and everyone closely, even the batters and bowlers, and how the team is going to get prepared. But whatever we get we have to do the things right.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Dimuth Karunaratne reveals what convinced the senior players to travel to Pakistan

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...