Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Shan Masood is not worried about Mickey Arthur informing Sri Lanka about all of the national team’s weaknesses.

Masood’s comments come ahead of the historic Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Arthur used to be Pakistan’s head coach, but took over the same role with Sri Lanka just recently.

Masood noted that instead of being concerned about this, the Pakistan players should work on their weaknesses and focus on their strengths.

“Regarding Mickey, the match is in the ground. [A] coach’s goal is more regarding their own players, less regarding the opposition,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “We know our own weaknesses so whether the opposition knows or not, our work is to focus on our strengths and work on weaknesses. If we do well then we will never feel pressure from the opposition or the opposition’s coach.”

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...