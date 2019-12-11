Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed will be sentenced in February after he pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to bribe cricketers in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Jamshed is standing trial at the Manchester Crown Court with Yousef Anwar, 36, and Mohammed Ijaz, 34, both of whom are British nationals.

Jamshed, 30, was banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for 10 years in August 2018 for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

On the opening day of the trial, Jamshed, who was arrested in February 2017, opted to change his plea after pleading not guilty during the pre-trial hearing last week.

However, Anwar and Ijaz both pleaded guilty to offering money to players in the PSL to underperform in matches.

Andrew Thomas QC, representing the prosecution, revealed how an undercover police officer posed as a member of a betting syndicate and secured a meeting with Anwar.

The investigation uncovered that there had been an attempted fix during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in 2016 and an actual fix in the PSL game between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai on February 9, 2017.

Jamshed served as a go-between for the PSL game that was fixed and ended up convincing Islamabad United opener Sharjeel Khan to play two dot balls off the first two balls in the second over of Islamabad United’s innings.

Sharjeel was banned for five years for his involvement in the corruption scandal, with two-and-a-half years being suspended.

He recently delivered a heartfelt apology to the Pakistan team and gave an anti-corruption lecture.

For the BPL that was supposed to be fixed, Jamshed himself was supposed to be the player involved.

However, since Jamshed, who was playing for the Rangpur Riders with Sharjeel, did not give the pre-determined signal, which revolved around him using a batting grip of a certain colour, the fix was called off.

A second attempt also failed to go through as Jamshed was dropped for the match against the Barisal Bulls.

The court also heard how Anwar met the undercover officer at a hotel in Slough in November 2016.

Anwar told the officer he had been involved in spot-fixing for 10 years and claimed to have six BPL players in his pocket.

Anwar and the officer met again in Birmingham in January 2017, and this resulted in Sharjeel and fellow Islamabad United player Khalid Latif being set to fix a match in the PSL.

Thomas noted that Latif’s bag was searched when he arrived in Dubai from the United Kingdom and multiple coloured grips were found.

Latif ended up being banned for five years by the PCB.

