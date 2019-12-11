Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali believes that just because former head coach Mickey Arthur is coaching Sri Lanka, it won’t ruin the national team’s chances of winning the upcoming two-Test series.

Arthur used to be Pakistan’s head coach until he was let go after the World Cup earlier this year.

Even though he will have a lot of information on the Pakistan team and players, Azhar is not worried as he feels his side can beat Sri Lanka if everyone performs well.

“Definitely, if someone is with you for so long, he does have a lot of information about you,” Azhar was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “But in cricket these days, we all have a lot of knowledge about each other’s strengths and weaknesses, but yet players score runs. Like David Warner recently.

“Good players cope because they also know that they will be attacked on their weaker points, so they work with counter-attack. Yes, Mickey does have a lot of insight about us, but we are also ready and believe that whatever the challenge he will throw at us, we will counter.”

Pakistan’s Test series against Sri Lanka begins on Wednesday in Rawalpindi.

