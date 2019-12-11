Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne has admitted that the senior players were initially “reluctant to travel to Pakistan over the security situation”.

However, the players that toured the country for the limited overs series earlier this year ended up convincing them to go.

Sri Lanka played a three-match ODI series in Karachi, which they lost 2-0, and a three-match Twenty20 series, which they won 3-0.

They will now be taking part in Pakistan’s first Test series on home soil in 10 years.

“Initially, most of the senior players were reluctant to travel to Pakistan over the security situation, but after the one-day and T20 series, those players recommended us to travel here after which we decided to travel. We are delighted to be here and the arrangements are satisfactory,” Karunaratne was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

