We cannot take Sri Lanka ‘lightly at all’ – Which Pakistan star said this?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Khan Shinwari has admitted that the national team cannot afford to underestimate Sri Lanka in the upcoming two-Test series.

Shinwari noted that when Sri Lanka visited the country for a limited overs series earlier this year, they whitewashed Pakistan 3-0 in the Twenty20 series in Lahore. However, Pakistan won the three-match ODI series in Karachi 2-0.

“Sri Lanka did well here in T20Is and ODIs so we can’t take them lightly at all. We are doing maximum preparation and we will try to stop this flow of losing matches and start winning,” Shinwari was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan’s Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Shinwari is set to make his Test debut in the series against Sri Lanka due to his performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has taken 15 wickets in six matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 25.33.

Meanwhile, Shinwari also transferred from the Karachi Kings to the Lahore Qalandars for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will run from February 20 to March 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq reveals why Usman Khan Shinwari deserved to be picked in Pakistan’s Test team

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...