Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Khan Shinwari has called on the Pakistani fans to support the national team and Sri Lanka during the upcoming two-Test series.

Shinwari’s brilliant gesture is an expression of appreciation towards the fact that Sri Lanka are helping bring Test cricket back to Pakistan for the first time in 10 years.

“I would like to ask people to come and support both teams and pack the ground and send the world a message that Pakistan is a cricket loving nation,” Shinwari was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin on Wednesday in Rawalpindi.

Shinwari is set to make his Test debut in the series against Sri Lanka due to his performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has taken 15 wickets in six matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 25.33.

Meanwhile, Shinwari also transferred from the Karachi Kings to the Lahore Qalandars for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will run from February 20 to March 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq reveals why Usman Khan Shinwari deserved to be picked in Pakistan’s Test team

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...