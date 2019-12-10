Rain to ruin Pakistan’s first Test match on home soil in 10 years?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan will be playing their first Test match on home soil in 10 years when they host Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, but it could be ruined by rain.

Rain is forecast to fall in the city from Thursday to Saturday, The News International reported the Pakistan Meteorological Department as saying.

This would affect the second, third and fourth days of the first Test and dampen the highly-anticipated match that many Pakistani players, both current and past, have been waiting so long for.

It would also leave fans dejected as they are eager to see Test cricket played in Pakistan for the first time in a decade.

The last time a Test series was played in Pakistan was back in March 2009.

However, it was cut short after the Sri Lankan team’s bus was attacked by armed militants.

