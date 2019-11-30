Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Khan Shinwari has transferred from the Karachi Kings to the Lahore Qalandars for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shinwari was among the players that had agreed to drop one category through the relegation request process.

The others to do it are Imam-ul-Haq, who represents the Peshawar Zalmi and dropped down from the diamond to gold category, Junaid Khan, who plays for the Multan Sultans and also moved down from diamond to gold, Salman Butt, who plies his trade for the Qalandars and went from gold to silver, Shan Masood, who is part of the Sultans and dropped down from gold to silver, and Umar Amin, who plays for the Zalmi and moved down from gold to silver.

“As per the event regulations, when a team sends in a relegation request for their local player to drop down one category, it is shared with the other teams based on the player’s consent. The other five teams can then either match the player’s original category or allow him to relegate on his existing team’s roster,” the PSL press release said.

“Based on the teams’ expression of interests, the player’s existing team is then given time to either retain the player in his original category or release him to the team willing to match the player’s registered category.”

In the 2019 PSL, Shinwari took 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 23.23.

