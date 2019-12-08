Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has noted that left-arm seamer Usman Khan Shinwari deserved to be picked for the Test series against Sri Lanka since his “recent form is very good”.

Shinwari, who replaced 19-year-old seamer Muhammad Musa, has represented Pakistan in 17 ODIs and 16 Twenty20 Internationals, but has yet to make his Test debut.

In the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Shinwari, who plays for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has taken 15 wickets in six matches at an average of 25.33.

“We are struggling in bowling a bit and Usman Shinwari’s recent form is very good. Everyone’s input is that his energy and bowling even on these flat pitches is excellent in the past few matches that he has played,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

In addition to being picked in Pakistan’s Test team, Shinwari also transferred from the Karachi Kings to the Lahore Qalandars for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

