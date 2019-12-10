Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Khan Shinwari has revealed that he has been receiving advice from legendary Pakistan pace bowlers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Akram and Waqar are widely regarded as two of the best bowlers Pakistan ever produced, while Waqar is currently the national team’s bowling coach.

With there being a chance that Shinwari could make his Test debut in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, he noted that he will “keep applying what I learn in my bowling”.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Shinwari has taken 15 wickets in six matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 25.33.

“We have a group of 10-12 fast bowlers who are all excellent and are all performing. I keep learning from Wasim bhai and Waqar bhai and I keep applying what I learn in my bowling which helps me to improve,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Meanwhile, Shinwari also transferred from the Karachi Kings to the Lahore Qalandars for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will run from February 20 to March 22.

