Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Khan Shinwari has said that there were little people in attendance and the “matches were boring” when the national team played in the United Arab Emirates.

Shinwari’s comments come ahead of Pakistan’s historic Test series against Sri Lanka, which marks the return of Test cricket to the country for the first time in 10 years.

During the decade-long absence of Test cricket in Pakistan, the national team played in the United Arab Emirates.

They still do till today as it remains a neutral venue for teams who refuse to travel to Pakistan.

“Cricket here will be interesting compared to the UAE, [where] there was [small] crowds and the matches were boring. Here inshaAllah, the players and fans will enjoy the cricket,” Shinwari was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Shinwari is set to make his Test debut in the series against Sri Lanka due to his performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has taken 15 wickets in six matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 25.33.

Meanwhile, Shinwari also transferred from the Karachi Kings to the Lahore Qalandars for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will run from February 20 to March 22.

