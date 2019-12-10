Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Left-arm seamer Usman Khan Shinwari has said that he wants to take a five-wicket haul if he makes his Test debut in the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

Shinwari has been a regular member of Pakistan’s limited overs squads and has featured in 17 ODIs and 16 Twenty20 Internationals thus far.

However, his inclusion in the Test squad comes from his performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has taken 15 wickets in six matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 25.33.

“The Rawalpindi track supports fast bowlers and offers swing and seam. I will try to start my Test cricket career with a five-wicket haul,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I am satisfied with my performances so far in T20Is and ODIs and I will try to perform similarly well in Tests.”

Meanwhile, Shinwari also transferred from the Karachi Kings to the Lahore Qalandars for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will run from February 20 to March 22.

