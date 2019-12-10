Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Shan Masood has admitted that he is excited about Test cricket returning to the country.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Masood noted that the upcoming Test series provides Pakistan with an opportunity to be heroes and inspire future generations to play cricket.

“It was unfortunate that people like Misbah (ul-Haq) and Younis (Khan), who were legends of [Pakistan] cricket, couldn’t play in our home grounds towards the peak of their careers,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I am excited for our generation because I feel this will propel Pakistan as a nation and future generations to take up cricket.

“We’ve lost a lot in the business, admin and playing side. When you host a lot of matches, there is much more interest and investment and over the last 10 years, we’ve lost a lot.”

