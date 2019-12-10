Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that veteran batsman Fawad Alam’s years of hard work have finally paid off.

Akhtar’s comments come after Fawad was included in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The 44-year-old predicted that Fawad would be included in the Test team and admitted he is glad his prediction came true because the 34-year-old deserved to be recalled.

Fawad has been in superb form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

Finally, years of hard work of @iamfawadalam25 has paid off.

“Finally, years of hard work of Fawad Alam has paid off. As I predicted in my video, he is going to be selected for Sri Lanka home series. It had finally come to a point after [the] Australia debacle that he couldn’t be ignored anymore,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

