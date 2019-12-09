Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has insisted that he never thought of quitting cricket after being overlooked by the national selectors for so many years.

Fawad’s comments come after he was recalled to Pakistan’s Test team for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The 34-year-old, who last played Test cricket in 2009, has been in superb form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

Despite being a consistent performer for a couple of years, Fawad continued to be ignored until now.

However, he reiterated that he never wanted to give up on playing cricket since this is the way he supports his family.

“I can’t ever think of leaving cricket because we have families and they depend on this,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...