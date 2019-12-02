Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has boldly predicted that batsman Fawad Alam will be selected for the historic Test series against Sri Lanka later this month.

Akhtar’s comments come after Pakistan were whitewashed 2-0 in their Test series against Australia.

Fawad has been in red-hot form for Sindh in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he has scored 665 runs in nine matches, which includes three centuries and two fifties, at an average of 66.50.

Fawad has played three Test matches, but the last one came all the way back in November 2009.

However, Akhtar thinks the 34-year-old has done everything possible to prove that he deserves to be recalled to the Pakistan Test team.

“I am giving you a breaking news. Fawad Alam will be playing the Test series against Sri Lanka. Believe that,” Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel as quoted by Geo News. “They say that you should work so hard in silence that your success blows your trumpet.

“He (Fawad) has worked so hard his success is now screaming that ‘okay you do not play me for seven years? It’s fine. Now I will work so hard that I would make it impossible for you to ignore me’.”

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

