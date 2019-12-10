Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has dismissed accusations that he recently travelled to Australia for a holiday rather than work.

Wasim was in Australia while Pakistan were playing a two-Test series in the country, but some have questioned what he actually did there.

Responding to the allegations that he simply went on holiday, Wasim said that he spoke to Cricket Australia officials about having the national team tour Pakistan for a two-Test series in 2022.

“I know some people were talking about me enjoying holidays in Australia but I know what I did there and results of my this tour will also come out soon,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Ary Sports. ““See, my plans are pretty clear and our first priority is to revive international cricket in Pakistan.

“What people think is not something important for us, our focus is to build good cricketing relations with boards like Australia, England, and South Africa.

“Firstly, we talked about Australia’s tour to Pakistan in 2022 to play a two-test series. Further, we discussed playing our home series against them in Pakistan as our team faces difficulties there.

“Secondly, I met New South Wales’ officials to discuss scholarship exchange programs. This will help our players to get international exposure. My third point was to formulate a four-year program according to which our Under-19 and A teams will tour Australia once in a year.”

