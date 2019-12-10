Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has been honoured by YouTube in an incredible way.

Akhtar was featured on YouTube Rewind 2019 and was number 10 on the list of breakout creators of the year.

Humbled to have featured in @YouTube Rewind. 2019. Its the love of my fans which makes me want to interact with them and YouTube turned out to be the best platform for that.

Keep subscribing my YouTube channel. There's a lot more to come. Lots of love. #YouTubeRewind2019 pic.twitter.com/Jj7lIoVe7G — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 9, 2019

Akhtar has had an immense amount of success on his YouTube channel and even made YouTube history in June this year as he became the fastest person to gain one million subscribers.

The 44-year-old accomplished the feat in just 28 days.

