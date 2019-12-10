Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Australia all-rounder Ben Cutting admitted that he is “pumped to be joining” the Quetta Gladiators and taking part in next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the first time in his career.

Cutting was picked by the Gladiators in the diamond category of the PSL draft in Lahore on December 6.

With next year’s PSL being held entirely in Pakistan, Cutting reiterated that he is looking forward to the tournament.

Pumped to be joining @TeamQuetta for my very first @thePSLt20 experience. Great to be sharing a dressing room with guys like @ShaneRWatson33, @SarfarazA_54 and @mnawaz94@iNabeelHashmi — Ben Cutting (@Cuttsy31) December 10, 2019

“Pumped to be joining Quetta Gladiators for my very first Pakistan Super League experience. Great to be sharing a dressing room with guys like Shane Watson, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz,” Cutting said on Twitter.

The 2020 PSL will be held from February 20 to March 22.

