Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar hilariously declares himself as the most popular person on YouTube

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar hilariously declared himself as “the most popular guy” on YouTube.

Akhtar has enjoyed a lot of success on his channel and even made YouTube history in June this year as he became the fastest person to gain one million subscribers.

The 44-year-old accomplished the feat in just 28 days.

While speaking to Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, Akhtar jokingly said that he had become the most popular person on the video-sharing platform.

“I am watching your beautiful videos and you are growing day by day,” Hafeez said in the video.

In response, Akhtar said: “Because of my YouTube channel I am the most popular guy.”

While laughing, Hafeez replied: “You are. You were always.”

Akhtar then proceeded to say: “Other people have started but they haven’t gotten a good response.”

