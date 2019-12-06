Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has heaped praise on veteran batsman Fawad Alam by comparing him to South Africa great Hashim Amla.

Fawad has been in sublime form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he has accumulated 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

Fawad Amla or Fawad Alam ? 4th century this season and 34th first class hundred . @TheRealPCB @iamfawadalam25 @DrNaumanNiaz — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) December 5, 2019

“Fawad Amla or Fawad Alam? Fourth century this season and 34th first class hundred,” Latif said on Twitter.

Given his red-hot form, many former Pakistan players are confident that he will be recalled for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Fawad has played three Test matches, but the last one came all the way back in November 2009.

Legendary pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar insisted that Fawad would be picked for the Sri Lanka series, while Basit Ali said the same thing, but noted that the 34-year-old will miss the first Test.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...