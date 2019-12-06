Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan will complete his ongoing rehabilitation program when he delivers an anti-corruption lecture to the national team ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Sharjeel was banned for five years for his involvement in a corruption scandal in the 2017 edition of the PSL, with two-and-a-half years being suspended.

The talk he will give be the final hurdle he needs to clear before he is allowed to play domestic cricket and in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has place his name in the gold category for the draft, which will be held on Friday in Lahore.

“Sharjeel will not only meet with the players but also share his experience with them and lecture them on why players need to adhere to the Anti-Corruption code clauses,” a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was quoted as saying by outlookindia.com.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

