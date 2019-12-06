Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has refused to blame a knee injury for his dismal performance in the recent two-Test series against Australia.

Azhar accumulated 62 runs in the two Tests at an average of 15.50 as Pakistan were whitewashed 2-0.

Despite being hampered by a knee injury, Azhar blamed himself for his less than impressive performance in the Test series.

“If you look at any team, you will see two to three players with knee problems. It’s true that since I had this knee problem, my form hasn’t been the same but you can’t say it’s only because of that,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I pass all the fitness tests, I take part in training sessions, I sprint while batting so I don’t think that it’s because of the injury. Sometimes your form or luck doesn’t allow you to to make runs. Many players have knee surgeries and continue playing. If there are any fitness issues, PCB’s medical staff will determine that.”

Azhar and the rest of the Pakistan team will now be looking to bounce back in the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which starts next week.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

