Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan batsman Basit Ali has claimed that Fawad Alam will play in the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but will miss the first Test.

Pakistan are likely to make some changes to their Test squad after they were whitewashed 2-0 by Australia.

Fawad will definitely be on the selectors’ radar since he has been in red-hot form for Sindh in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he has scored 665 runs in nine matches, which includes three centuries and two fifties, at an average of 66.50.

Fawad has played three Test matches, but the last one came all the way back in November 2009.

“He [Fawad] will be in Pakistan’s Test squad against Sri Lanka. One more thing I want to reveal here is that he will not play the first Test,” Basit said on ARY News’ Sports Room show.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

