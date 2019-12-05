Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan believes that players who have done well in domestic cricket should be picked for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Players like Fawad Alam have been getting an increasing amount of attention following the national team’s 2-0 loss in their recent Test series against Australia.

In fact, legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar and former batsman Basit Ali have both claimed that Fawad will be included in the squad for the series against Sri Lanka.

“Where will domestic performers go if you’re intending to keep non-performers from Australia tour for this series as well? I think it would be better to give domestic performers a chance,” Moin was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Pakistan’s upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

