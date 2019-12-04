Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia pace bowler Jason Gillespie believes that Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is a “fine prospect”.

Afridi was Pakistan’s most successful bowler in the recently concluded two-Test series against Australia as he took five wickets at an average of 36.80.

“Shaheen (Shah) Afridi, he looks a fine prospect. I thought he bowled exceptionally well in Adelaide. He bowled well in Brisbane, got a few wickets,” Gillespie was quoted as saying in a video uploaded by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter.

