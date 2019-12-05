Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan believes Mickey Arthur will have a “point to prove” in the upcoming Test series between the national team and Sri Lanka.

Arthur, who used to be Pakistan’s head coach, is set to be announced as Sri Lanka’s head coach on a two-year contract soon.

According to reports, Grant Flower will join Arthur as batting coach, while David Saker will be Sri Lanka’s bowling coach and Shane McDermott will take over as fielding coach.

However, Moin insisted that it will be tough for Sri Lanka, who have named a full-strength squad, to beat Pakistan.

“Mickey Arthur will have a point to prove but it won’t be easy for Sri Lanka to beat Pakistan in Pakistan. It will be a good series,” Moin was quoted as saying by Geo News.

