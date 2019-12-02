Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has admitted that he is upset with left-arm seamers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz.

Inzamam noted that Pakistan need the experienced duo in Test cricket, but Amir retired from the format in July despite only being 27.

Wahab, meanwhile, took a break from red-ball cricket in September, but in November, Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis seemed to confirm that he had retired from Test cricket.

Inzamam believes that Amir and Wahab should both be playing Test cricket since the country has invested a lot in them.

He added that they could have also given advice to the younger bowlers that are in the team.

“Amir and Wahab should’ve been spoken to by [the] PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) and the team management to at least play in the Word Test Championship matches. Pakistan has invested a lot in them, the country needs them, they need to come back and play and share their experience with the new bowlers,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

