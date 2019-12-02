Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has revealed that he thoroughly enjoys watching Babar Azam bat.
Azam has been in excellent form in the ongoing Test series against Australia as he scored a superb 104 in the first Test in Brisbane and followed it up with a brilliant 97 in the first innings of the second Test in Adelaide.
Inzamam admitted that Azam is the first Pakistani batman he has enjoyed watching in a long time.
— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 1, 2019
“After a long time I am seeing a Pakistani batsman who I enjoy watching bat – that is Babar Azam,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.