Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that spinner Yasir Shah and batsman Babar Azam have really impressed him.

Akhtar’s comments came after the third day of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Yasir stole the spotlight on the day as he struck a career-best 113, which came off 213 balls and included 13 boundaries.

In addition to the “great resilience” Yasir showed to score his maiden Test century, Akhtar also applauded Azam, who made a brilliant 97, which came off 132 deliveries and included 11 boundaries.

Great resilience shown by @Shah64Y. Scoring a century in Australia coming at number 8 showing the rest of the batsmen "Asay hota hai bhai". ☺

Another good knock by @babarazam258 as well. #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/nMhqI6IAQm — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 1, 2019

“Great resilience shown by Yasir Shah. Scoring a century in Australia coming at number 8 showing the rest of the batsmen ‘Asay hota hai bhai’. Another good knock by Babar Azam as well,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...