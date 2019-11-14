Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has appeared to confirm that veteran left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has retired from Test cricket.

There were reports suggesting that Wahab was considering following in the footsteps of fellow left-armer Mohammad Amir and bidding the longest format adieu. However, nothing concrete had been confirmed until now.

Waqar noted that Wahab had retired when saying that the young pace attack selected for the upcoming two-Test series against Australia have a chance to make their presence felt at the international level and against a tough opposition.

“Coming to Australia is a different ball game,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “You need a pace attack and since Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz have retired from the longer versions, this has given an opportunity to the selectors as well as to the boys.

“These youngsters can come in now and learn, they can move forward. They’re very talented. It’s a matter of how quickly they learn and how quickly they adapt to pressure. All they have to do at the moment is stay fit. They’re very tender, they’re very young, but it’s not easy. If they can get through this tour, going forward, they can really help Pakistan in the near future.”

