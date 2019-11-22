Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram firmly believes that fellow left-armer Mohammad Amir shouldn’t have been given a central contract.

Akram feels that Amir turned his back on Pakistan cricket by retiring from Test cricket at the age of 27 in July this year.

Furthermore, Akram pointed out that Amir let the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and entire country down after they invested and believed in him for five years.

Wasim Akram "The Pakistan Cricket Board and the whole country invested five years in Mohammad Amir. He's only 27 and he's retired from red ball cricket. If I was the Pakistan Cricket Board, I wouldn't have given him a central contract" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 22, 2019

“The Pakistan Cricket Board and the whole country invested five years in Mohammad Amir. He’s only 27 and he’s retired from red ball cricket. If I was the Pakistan Cricket Board, I wouldn’t have given him a central contract,” Akram was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...