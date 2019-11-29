Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has admitted that “it hurts” to constantly be overlooked for selection in the national team.

Fawad has been one of the top performers in domestic cricket for the past few years, but has not played international cricket since April 2015.

The 34-year-old recently made 211 in Sindh’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab in Karachi, which ended as a draw.

His knock took him past 12,000 first-class runs as he came into the game with 11,895 runs to his name.

Overall, Fawad has accumulated 665 runs in nine matches, which includes three centuries and two fifties, at an average of 66.50 in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season.

Despite being ignored by the national selectors for the past few years, Fawad insisted that he is “not losing hope”.

“Naturally it hurts. But, I am not losing hope. Hope sustains the world and has sustained me as well,” Fawad was quoted as saying by Geo News.

