Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has sent a heartwarming message to everyone after he scored a double century and surpassed 12,000 first-class runs.

Fawad scored 211 in Sindh’s ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab in Karachi.

His knock took him past 12,000 first-class runs as he came into the game with 11,895 runs to his name.

After being congratulated by many people, Fawad took to Twitter to express his gratitude.

Thanks to every one for lovely tweets, messages & supporting always. Feeling blessed & so much motivated 😊 🙏🏼 #alhamdulillah #blessed — Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) November 27, 2019

“Thanks to everyone for [the] lovely tweets, messages and support always. Feeling blessed and so motivated,” Fawad said on Twitter.

