Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam is determined to be part of the squad selected for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Fawad’s comments come after he scored 211 in Sindh’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab in Karachi, which ended as a draw.

His knock, which came off 309 balls and included 25 boundaries, took him past 12,000 first-class runs as he came into the game with 11,895 runs to his name.

“Who doesn’t want to play for Pakistan. The upcoming home series is yet another opportunity for me and I am ready for it. I will try to give my best if I get the opportunity,” Fawad was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

The upcoming two Tests will be historic as it will be Pakistan’s first Test series on home soil in over 10 years.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

