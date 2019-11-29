Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has insisted that he “didn’t find any special reason for keeping me out” of the national team.

Fawad’s comments come after he scored 211 in Sindh’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab in Karachi, which ended as a draw.

His knock took him past 12,000 first-class runs as he came into the game with 11,895 runs to his name.

Overall, Fawad has accumulated 665 runs in nine matches, which includes three centuries and two fifties, at an average of 66.50 in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season.

While Fawad admits that “it hurts” to constantly be overlooked, he pointed out that he can’t “go and question the PCB or the selectors”.

“I am not a big star player who can go and question the PCB or the selectors, but whenever I have talked to my colleagues, I didn’t find any special reason for keeping me out,” the 34-year-old was quoted as saying by Geo News.

