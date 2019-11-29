Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has thanked everyone for their all support, saying it gives him “confidence” and “pushes me to do better”.

Fawad’s gratitude to his fans comes after he scored 211 in Sindh’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab in Karachi, which ended as a draw.

His knock took him past 12,000 first-class runs as he came into the game with 11,895 runs to his name.

Overall, the 34-year-old has accumulated 665 runs in nine matches, which includes three centuries and two fifties, at an average of 66.50 in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season.

“All the support I get from people for my performances gives me confidence, and pushes me to do better,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News. “People are talking about me. Even this is an incentive for me to perform well.

“My job is to perform, and keep performing. It is up to the selectors whether they want to pick me for the national team or not.”

