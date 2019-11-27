Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Steve Smith has revealed that Pakistan batsmen Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood and captain Azhar Ali are all in good form going into the second Test in Adelaide.

Azam scored a sensational 104 on the fourth day of the first Test in Brisbane, which came off 173 balls and included 13 boundaries.

Rizwan, meanwhile, struck a career-best 95, which came off 145 deliveries and included 10 boundaries.

Masood scored 27 in the first innings and 42 in the second, while Azhar made 39 runs in the first and five runs in the second.

Given how they performed in Brisbane, Smith noted that he sees all four batsmen as threats going into the second Test, which begins on Friday.

Steve Smith "Babar and Rizwan played well and obviously the 2 openers batted well on the first morning as well. Pakistan will take a little bit of confidence from the way they batted in the second innings, so yes, I think it will be a good Test match" #AUSvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 26, 2019

“Babar and Rizwan played well and obviously the two openers batted well on the first morning as well. Pakistan will take a little bit of confidence from the way they batted in the second innings, so yes, I think it will be a good Test match,” Smith was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Steve Smith reveals which Pakistan bowler he will be more “disciplined” against

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...