Legendary Pakistan batsman Ijaz Ahmed wants up-and-coming all-rounder Amad Butt to be included in the national team “without further delay”.

Amad, 24, recently represented the Pakistan Emerging Team in the Asian Cricket Council Emerging Teams Cup, which they won.

He had a solid impact with both the bat and ball throughout the tournament.

Ijaz, the Pakistan Emerging Team’s head coach and manager, noted that the youngster is “deadly in the last 10 overs”.

“Amad Butt is deadly in the last 10 overs as he can do sensible hitting in those overs. He should be given a chance to play for Pakistan without further delay,” Ijaz was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

