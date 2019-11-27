Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has accused former head coach Mickey Arthur and the previous team management of being responsible for making batsman Babar Azam bat lower down the order.

Azhar’s comments come after questions were raised about why Azam batted at number five during the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

The 25-year-old was Pakistan’s best batsmen in the match as he scored a sensational 104 on the fourth day, which came off 173 balls and included 13 boundaries.

Azam used to bat at number six in Tests, but rumours suggest that he will be promoted once again in the second Test in Adelaide, where he will bat at number four.

“We all know how talented Babar Azam is. He has performed well in Tests as well in the recent past. He is improving all the time. The previous management had assigned him a lower number in the batting order so that he got started [in the longest former] but no one had any doubts in his ability,” Azhar told the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast as quoted by Geo News.

“But now we are thinking to promote him up the order gradually. We all know how good he is but we also need to keep him at a position where he keeps on scoring.”

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan will begin on Friday.

