Pakistan set to make three changes to their team for second Test

Pakistan are likely to make three changes to their squad for the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas is set to be picked after being dropped from the first Test in Brisbane.

Many were confused about why Abbas didn’t play and even Australia captain Tim Paine admitted he was glad his side didn’t have to face the 29-year-old.

Abbas has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career so far as he has taken 66 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 18.86.

In October last year, Abbas proved to be a nightmare for Australia in the two-Test in the United Arab Emirates as he took 17 wickets at an incredible average of 10.58.

Abbas is likely to replace fellow seamer Imran Khan, who only took one wicket in the first Test.

Uncapped pace bowler Muhammad Musa could also come into the side for 16-year-old seamer Naseem Shah, who made his debut in the first Test.

Naseem also got his first Test wicket in the match as he dismissed Australia opener David Warner for 154.

The final change is Imam-ul-Haq coming in for Haris Sohail.

Haris struggled in the first Test as he scored one run in the first innings and eight in the second.

Furthermore, Haris was dismissed virtually the same way in both innings as he was caught behind by Australia left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc.

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan begins on Friday.

