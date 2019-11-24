Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia captain Tim Paine has given Pakistan selection advice ahead of the second Test in Adelaide, saying they should pick pace bowler Mohammad Abbas.

Paine admitted he was “pretty happy” Abbas didn’t play in the first Test in Brisbane, especially considering how he tormented the Australian batsmen the last time the two sides met in the United Arab Emirates.

Abbas has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career so far as he has taken 66 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 18.86.

In October last year, Abbas proved to be a nightmare for Australia in the two-Test in the United Arab Emirates as he took 17 wickets at an incredible average of 10.58.

Tim Paine "I was pretty happy Abbas didn't play if I'm totally honest. In the UAE on wickets that offered him nothing, he made it move around. They say he may be injured but I'm sure he'll be looked at pretty closely for the next Test. Our guys know how good he is" #AUSvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 24, 2019

“I was pretty happy Abbas didn’t play if I’m totally honest. In the UAE on wickets that offered him nothing, he made it move around. They say he may be injured but I’m sure he’ll be looked at pretty closely for the next Test. Our guys know how good he is,” Paine was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan will get underway on November 29.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...