Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has hinted that pace bowler Naseem Shah could be dropped for the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

The 16-year-old made his international debut in the first Test in Brisbane and dismissed Australia opener David Warner for 154 to get his first wicket in Test cricket.

However, Azhar noted that the team management will want to limit Naseem’s workload since he is very young. As a result, there is possibility he won’t feature in the second Test, which will begin on November 29.

“We’ll look at our combination, Naseem Shah was bowling well and he’s very fit but we don’t want him to break down because he’s young. We want him to have a long career so we managed him accordingly,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

