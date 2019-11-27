Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has insisted that he and the team management don’t doubt the abilities of any of the players in the national team.

This comes after Pakistan lost the first Test against Australia in Brisbane by an innings and five runs.

With only a couple Pakistan players putting up strong performances, such as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, questions have been raised about the relatively young and inexperienced team Pakistan picked for the Test series against Australia.

However, Azhar defended everyone picked and said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast, as quoted by Geo News: “Neither me nor the team management has any doubt in the ability of the players.”

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan begins in Adelaide on Friday.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...