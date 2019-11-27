Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has admitted he is looking forward to facing Australia left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc if he is picked for the second Test in Adelaide.

Imam’s comments come after Starc took seven wickets in the first Test in Brisbane, with four coming in the first innings and three in the second.

With the second Test being a day-night affair, Imam feels that batsmen will get accustomed to the pink ball after “10 to 15 balls”.

“I have faced Mitchell in the ODIs and T20s as well. Yeah I guess it’s gonna be difficult for all the batsmen and the pink ball will challenge you but after 10 to 15 balls it will be okay and easier and you will be comfortable – I really think so,” Imam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

