Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has admitted that the Australian batsmen will find it “difficult” to face pace bowler Mohammad Abbas under the lights with the pink ball.

However, this is if Abbas is picked for the second Test against Australia, which begins in Adelaide on Friday.

Abbas, who is currently ranked 12th on the Test bowler rankings, was left out of the playing XI in the first Test in Brisbane in favour of fellow seamer Imran Khan.

Abbas has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career so far as he has taken 66 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 18.86.

Furthermore, in October last year, Abbas tormented the Australian batsmen in a two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates as he took 17 wickets at an incredible average of 10.58.

There had been talk that Abbas was dropped for the first Test since he was unfit, but Imam dismissed those rumours.

“Whether it’s white ball or whether it’s red ball I always have difficulty facing him,” Imam was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “He’s very difficult to judge off the pitch – his ball nips around, especially the new ball so I guess Mohammad Abbas with the pink ball under lights will be difficult.

“He’s bowling very well in the nets and he’s very fit – obviously he’s here so its means he’s fit.”

