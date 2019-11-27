Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq is “not sure” if he will be picked for the second Test against Australia in Adelaide, but is staying “ready” in case he finds himself in the playing XI.

Imam was not selected for the first Test in Brisbane, which Pakistan lost by an innings and five runs.

However, reports suggest that he could come into the side, along with the pace duo of Mohammad Abbas and Muhammad Musa, who has yet to make his Test debut.

“I’m not sure. As a cricket player, as part of the 15-player squad you have to be mentally ready. You have to be ready all the time and I want to work very hard in the nets and whenever you get your chance you should be ready,” Imam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Every player has a different role to play and every player has a different game and a different mindset. As an opener I have a different mindset and as a wicketkeeper or as a three-down batsman, everybody has different shots and different ways to score runs. It’s just about how to adapt to the conditions and it’s about how you take to the conditions and what else you could do to score runs.

“I have a different mindset and whenever I will get a chance I will try my level best to do something good for Pakistan. I’m working hard in the nets and that’s how you can prepare for the Test match.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...