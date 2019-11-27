Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has revealed that batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have boosted the team’s morale ahead of the second Test against Australia.

Imam noted that the duo’s performance in the first Test in Brisbane has lifted the spirits and confidence of the national team going into the next match in Adelaide, which begins on Friday.

Azam scored a sensational 104 on the fourth day, which came off 173 balls and included 13 boundaries.

Rizwan, meanwhile, struck a career-best 95, which came off 145 deliveries and included 10 boundaries.

However, Azam and Rizwan’s efforts went in vain as Pakistan ended up losing the first Test by an innings and five runs.

“We had a very long day in fielding sessions, and we had a very long day in the match as well but Rizwan and Babar played very well and that gave a boost to the team. And that’s what you want in Test cricket,” Imam was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Everybody knows that Test cricket is difficult and you have to be mentally very strong. The boost is there and the confidence is there and Insha Allah we’ll try to come back strongly.”

