England all-rounder Moeen Ali believes that “the world needs international cricket to be brought back to Pakistan”.

Moeen, who is hoping to play in next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held entirely in Pakistan, is hoping that more teams start touring Pakistan in the near future.

Sri Lanka recently toured Pakistan for a limited overs series, which consisted of three ODIs in Karachi and three Twenty20 Internationals in Lahore.

Now, Pakistan will host their first Test series on home soil in over 10 years after Sri Lanka agreed to play a two-Test series in the country next month.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Moeen hopes that this is just the start and more teams follow in Sri Lanka’s footsteps.

“The world needs international cricket to be brought back to Pakistan,” Moeen was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “Obviously, there are other issues at hand that need to be looked at when we speak of bringing international tours to Pakistan, but the sooner we can do it, the better it is for the game of cricket as a whole.

“From what I hear, it is an amazing place to play cricket and the following for the game is huge there. I am sure that the Pakistani players would love to play international games in front of their own crowds and the way things are progressing, this will hopefully happen sooner than later on a regular basis.”

